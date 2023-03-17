AAP's Sanjay Singh Moves Suspension Of Business Notice; Demands Discussion On Adani Stocks

Amid the opposition's ongoing tirade against the Central government in the Parliament, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday moved a suspension of business notice demanding a discussion on the Adani stocks issue. This comes a day after Singh moved a suspension of business notice urging a Joint Parliamentary Commission (JPC) probe into the issue.

The Rajya Sabha MP has given the suspension of business notice under rule 267 which states any member, may, with the consent of the Chairman can issue notice to start a discussion on urgent issues that are important to the public while putting the listed business of the day in the Upper House on hold.

Notably, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain has also given a suspension of business notice to discuss “the need to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Adani stock issue".

On Thursday, while addressing a press conference Sanjay Singh stated that Parliament will continue to witness logjam and the opposition will carry on its protest until JPC is set up.

Opposition demands probe

Asking for a comprehensive investigation after the erosion in the share price of the Adani group of companies, Congress MPs on Wednesday asked for the probe of SEBI and RBI chiefs, officials of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and other regulatory bodies by a parliamentary panel on finance to find if they failed in their regulatory duties on the Adani share price collapse. However, BJP has strongly opposed the demand citing that the Supreme Court is already looking into the issue and a committee has been constituted in the matter.

The Adani group stocks suffered a nosedive on the bourses after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research in a report made a slew of allegations on the Adani group, including that of fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation.

Congress has also alleged the central government of indulging in ‘blatant favouritism‘ for the Adani group and giving them "undue advantage" in major small arms contracts for the armed forces.

"In 2018, the Indian Army selected the CAR 816 close quarter battle (CQB) carbine manufactured by the UAE-based Caracal International to replace its ageing submachine guns. Albeit done under the same 'fast track procedure' that led to the procurement of 72,400 SIG SAUER 716 assault rifles, the order for 93,895 carbines was abruptly cancelled in September 2020," Ramesh alleged and added on February 10, 2021, the Army released another Request for Information (RoI) for the same number of carbines to defence manufacturers including Adani Defence.