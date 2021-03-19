AAP's Sanjay Singh Opposes NCT Bill, Speaks To Leaders Of Other Political Parties

AAP MP Sanjay Singh informed on Thursday that he has spoken to leaders of other political parties about the 'unconstitutional' National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill that seeks to give powers to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and they will register their protest in both the houses of Parliament. Singh accused the BJP-led Centre of wanting to 'kill the democracy' by introducing the bill that gives overarching power to L-G.

'BJP trying to curtail powers of elected govt'

Lashing out at the Centre over the amendment to the NCT Act, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the BJP's move to bring such laws is "unconstitutional and anti-democratic." He wrote on Twitter, "After being rejected by the people of Delhi in Assembly and MCD by-polls, BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected government through a Bill in LS today. We strongly condemn BJP’s unconstitutional and anti-democracy move. The bill is contrary to the Constitution Bench judgment which said that files will not be sent to L-G. The elected government will take all decisions and send only the copy of the decision to the L-G."

The next to slam the Central government over the amendment was Sisodia, who affirmed, "This GNCTD Act has been amended with two clauses - govt will mean L-G, which will render Delhi govt, its ministers and elected MLAs meaningless. Govt will only be L-G. This is a dictatorial amendment, which will mandate that every file be sent to L-G. If the Chief Minister does not have the power to take decisions, then why conduct elections? Why this farce of elections?," fumed Sisodia. Moreover, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal added, "This amendment is against 2018 Constitution Bench judgment which said that files will not be sent to L-G, elected govt will take all decisions and send a copy of the decision to L-G."

The BJP-led Central government proposes amendments to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991. It is being said that if the Bill is passed, the Lieutenant Governor of New Delhi will hold more power than the ruling state government. AAP meanwhile has slammed the Centre for allegedly forcing itself into the matters of the Delhi government. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had stated that "The Bill extends all power to the Centre-appointed L-G" while AAP members said the passing of this Bill will be "murder of constitutional democracy."