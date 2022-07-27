AAP's Sanjay Singh Says 'not First Time Papers Thrown At Chair' After Suspension From RS

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member, Sanjay Singh, was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday for throwing papers at the Chair. Speaking to Republic TV after his suspension, Sanjay Singh stated that he had demanded a discussion under Rule 267 on the Hooch tragedy and he was 'forced to throw papers' after his request was denied.

"This (suspension) is their everyday strategy. Under 267 I have given notice and under the law, I demanded a discussion on the 55 lives lost in the Gujarat Hooch tragedy. No discussion was held. We want the immediate resignation of the Gujarat Chief Minister. No investigation was carried out when complaints were raised. When we wanted a discussion, it doesn't happen," said Sanjay Singh.

He added, "The Parliament is for discussions. What is against the democracy is the suspension of MPs and the deaths of 55 people without a discussion. I admit I was forced to throw the papers at the Chair and this is not the first time this has happened. Papers have been thrown at the Chair several times in the past."

Sanjay Singh refuses to leave Parliament

Dramatic scenes were witnessed in the Parliament on Wednesday as Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh refused to leave the Rajya Sabha despite being suspended. As per sources, marshals were called inside the House to escort Sanjay Singh outside the Parliament. The AAP MP has been suspended from the Upper House for the remainder of the week, for shouting slogans, tearing papers, and throwing them toward the Chair on Tuesday. Ultimately, the Rajya Sabha had to be adjourned till 11 am on July 28.

The first week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that began on July 18 has witnessed continued disruption and adjournments, recording almost no business, as Opposition members, not just in Lok Sabha but also Rajya Sabha, demand a discussion on price rise, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Agnipath scheme.

On Tuesday, unruly scenes disrupted Rajya Sabha proceedings yesterday as Opposition MPs trooped into the well of the House and hurled papers at the Chair, demanding discussion on inflation and GST hike.

After nearly a week of ruckus, 19 MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for 'misconduct' on Tuesday. Four Congress MPs were also suspended from the Lok Sabha on Monday.