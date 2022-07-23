AAP's Sanjay Singh Says Probe On New Delhi Liquor Policy Is 'political Vendetta' Of BJP

At the time when a massive controversy has erupted over the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's liquor policy in Delhi that prompted several BJP workers to stage a protest outside Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence on Saturday, the AAP has come forward in its defence stating that the BJP is scared and is deploying tactics to stop the "Kejriwal Model" in Delhi.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh spoke to ANI over the same and said that where the Delhi government under the Kejriwal Model has provided free water and electricity, along with free bus service for women in the state and free pilgrim yatra for senior citizens, the BJP has become scared of the 'model' and its popularity in the entire country.

"Because of this model, we won in Punjab, got good results in Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and are also doing good in Himachal Pradesh. Modi Ji is scared and is filing FIRs every day. He is destroying the country. He has already destroyed India's economy, keeping in view the inflation rate in the country," he added.

Furthermore, alleging that the BJP is practising 'political vendetta' over the liquor policy issue, Singh asserted that the "Kejriwal Model' will not stop.

Also, hitting out at BJP leader Anurag Thakur for his recent remarks on Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP MP mockingly said that there is no need to take his statements seriously, adding "During his government, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Lalit Modi fled the country with thousand crores of money. His national party president did brokerage in defence deal".

On the other hand, Sanjay Singh also spoke about the incident of self-immolation attempt done by a seer in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. Slamming the Congress-led Rajasthan government, he said that the incident is a "tight slap" on the government. "What was the chief minister doing and in whose leadership did the mining scam take place? They need to answer," he said.

(Image: PTI/ANI)