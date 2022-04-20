AAP's Sanjay Singh Wants 'biggest Enemy' BJP Headquarters To Be Bulldozed To Avoid Clashes

Continuing with the mud-slinging over the Jahangirpuri violence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that it was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that was 'solely responsible.' Speaking to the Republic Media Network, Singh claimed that not just the April 16 clashes, the saffron party was the key conspirator of all the uproar, furor, riots taking place in the country, and accused it of ''degrading the overall atmosphere".

"If you want to put a stop to these incidents, then, bulldozers should run on BJP's headquarter, on Amit Shah's residence," the AAP leader said, adding that the party had got settled Banglashedi infiltrators in different parts of India, and were getting these incidents executed by them.

"Why don't they bring up the topic of Bangladeshi infiltrators?"

Continuing with his attack on BJP, the AAP leader said, "In Parliament, the government says they don't have any idea on how many Bangladeshi refugees are there. Why don't you know?? Because it is through them that you are getting such clashes executed. If you want to know where the next clashes are to take place find out where the BJP has got settled these Bangladeshis, which area."

Singh outlined how Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his counterpart from Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina multiple times. Also, how the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took part in multiple international summits, but never raised the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators.

'BJP- the biggest enemy of the country'

"The BJP is the enemy of the country. It is made up of gangsters, mafias, and rioters. This country will not get them relief from inflation, they will not provide the people employment or schools and hospitals. They are just going to give them riots," Singh further said.

"Who has law and order, who is there in Delhi for the past 8 years? it is BJP," he said, retaliating to the allegations made by the BJP against AAP. Since the outbreak of the violence during the Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri on April 16, the AAP and BJP have been embroiled in a bitter war of words. Multiple allegations have been made by both sides, especially on the relation with the key conspirator- Ansar.