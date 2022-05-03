On May 3, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after his party video from Kathmandu went viral. AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Rahul Gandhi actually lives abroad and takes a tour to India during elections. This is a very bad time for the Congress party, he added.

Rahul Gandhi's video of 'partying abroad' emerges

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was spotted at a nightclub in Kathmandu amid rising tensions in Rajasthan. Hours after Congress took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Europe, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared a video of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi partying abroad. The undated video shows Rahul Gandhi partying along with another person at a nightclub in Kathmandu. It is pertinent to note that Gandhi had gone abroad even as Congress was holding meetings with poll strategist Prashant Kishor to discuss his possible induction into the party. His absence from India has drawn ire as fresh violence has erupted in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. However, the Congress party came forward to defend Rahul’s nightclub video from Nepal and said that he was in the country to attend a wedding ceremony.

Wayanad residents say Rahul Gandhi never visited them

The local villagers of Wayanad have revealed that Rahul Gandhi, who is the MP from the district has never set foot in the area. This comes as Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani is visiting the district. A Wayanad resident, while speaking to Republic TV from her village said that she doesn’t know who the MP is. “No MLA, no MP has ever visited us. I have not once seen the Member of Parliament. We don't even know who the MP is,” the local resident said.

“We don’t have bathrooms in the region and water floods here make it difficult for us to live. But we haven't seen any MP or MLA to tell our troubles to. They only come here for votes,” the middle-aged woman said. Meanwhile, another resident from the densely populated village said that she has never seen Rahul Gandhi. “Flooding is a huge problem here. But nobody knows about it. We don't know the MLA, we don't the MP,” she said.

