AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj Moves Delhi HC; Seeks SIT To Probe Attack On Kejriwal's Residence

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) MLA from Delhi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, moved the Delhi High Court seeking action against vandalism outside the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, on March 30.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, who is also the national spokesperson of AAP, moved to Delhi HC seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the incident that occurred outside the official residence of the AAP supremo. The MLA from Greater Kailash in Delhi filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, requesting the formation of an SIT to conduct an independent criminal investigation into the incident.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj moves Delhi HC against vandalisation outside the official residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yesterday. The plea seeks the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to undertake an independent criminal investigation in the incident. — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

Protesters from the BJP Yuva Morcha staged a dharna outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday in response to his comments in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha about the film, The Kashmir Files. Some protestors breached two barricades and vandalised the CM's house, creating a ruckus and shouting slogans. A boom barrier arm was also found vandalised, along with a CCTV camera, DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi told reporters on Wednesday.

After the incident, Bhardwaj, while speaking to ANI, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unable to accept their electoral loss and, therefore, wants to "kill" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“I think this is a matter of court, not of police. Strict action should be taken against the police by the court. It is wrong to think that the Delhi police under Amit Shah can save Arvind Kejriwal from the assassination plot. These are the people themselves involved in the conspiracy to murder,” Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

Delhi Police arrest 8 over vandalism incidents outside CM's residence

In a key development in connection with a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence yesterday, the Delhi Police have arrested 8 people so far. On Wednesday, the Delhi police registered a case under sections 186/353/188/332 of IPC and Act No 3 of The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 in connection with a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

'People will beat you with sticks of votes': Sanjay Singh

Speaking against the BJP party workers' protest outside the CM’s residence, allegedly "in the presence of Delhi Police," the AAP Rajya Sabha MP, in a tweet, said (in Hindi), "BJP wants to kill Arvind Kejriwal. See the audacity of BJP MP @Tejasvi_Surya, who reached Kejriwal's residence to attack the Delhi CM along with BJP goons. Kashmiri Pandits are an excuse, real intention is to kill Arvind Kejriwal."

Sharing the pictures of vandalism outside Kejriwal’s official residence, AAP's Sanjay Singh, in another tweet, gave a stern message to the BJP and said, "Everyone will be accounted for. This is a democracy. Here people will beat you with sticks of votes when the time comes."

लोकप्रिय मुख्यमंत्री @ArvindKejriwal जी के निवास पर भाजपाई गुंडे हमला कर देते है और दिल्ली पुलिस उन्हें रोकने की जगह उनके साथ खड़ी दिखती है। भाजपाइयों याद रखना सबका हिसाब लिया जाएगा, ये लोकतंत्र है यहां जनता वक़्त आने पर तुम्हे वोट की लाठी से पीटेगी। pic.twitter.com/5XweWC7KBF — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) March 30, 2022

