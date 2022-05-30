AAP's Tejwant Singh Resigns Over Sidhu Moosewala's Murder; Says 'party Failed In Punjab'

Following Punjabi singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's murder on May 29, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minority Cell member from Jammu, Tejwant Singh resigned from his post. While tendering his resignation, Singh also sought the resignation of the Punjab Home Minister Bhagwant Mann on moral grounds.

Speaking to Republic TV, Tejwant Singh said, "AAP has totally failed in Punjab. No person is feeling safe, neither the leaders nor the people as there have been many killings in Punjab in the past few days. Moosewala's murder in the broad daylight shows there is no law and order in Punjab. AAP has not fulfilled any promise it made before coming to power. Kejriwal is handling the Chief Minister and other leaders in Punjab."

In his resignation letter, Tejwant Singh stated that the recent incidents have made him realize that AAP's primary focus is "power only" and that Sidhu Moosewala's murder in the broad daylight shows the "complete law and order failure of their AAP-led government." "We have lost an extremely talented young musician and this murder is a blot on your claims of good governance. Your Home Minister of Punjab (Bhagwant Mann) should tender the resignation on moral ground," he added.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

On Sunday, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Mansa's Jawahar Ke village. AAP has come under fire as the incident comes just a day after its government reduced his security along with 423 other VIP people in the state. In a press briefing, the Punjab Police chief Viresh Kumar Bhawra acknowledged, "When Sidhu Moosewala along with his cousin and friend reached village Jawahar Ke, they were followed by a white corolla and they were intercepted from the front by two cars including white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio."

"There was heavy firing from the front on Sidhu Moosewala and his friends, who all sustained bullet injuries. In the firing, he sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, he was declared brought dead while His cousin and his friend are in stable condition, and they have been referred to Patiala for further treatment," he stated, adding that three weapons including 7.62mm, 9 mm and 0.30 bore weapons were used in the crime. It is still under investigation."

Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar has taken the responsibility for the murder. In the recent developments pertaining to the case, Republic TV ccessed the FIR on the murder that was registered by the Mansa Police Station based on Moosewala's father Balakaur Singh's complaint. Singh revealed that his son would receive threat calls with repeated extortion demands from several gangsters. As per the FIR copy, the assailants have been booked under Sections 120B (Criminal conspiracy), 148, 149, 302 (Murder), 307, 341 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.