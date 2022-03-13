AAP's Venzy Viegas Says He Wants To Be 'voice Of Goa' After Winning Benaulim Seat

Emerging as a giant killer in Goa after defeating former Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress candidate Churchill Alemao, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Venzy Viegas said that the politics of change has begun in the coastal state and highlighted his priorities.

"The politics of change has begun. It has not only entered Benaulim or Velim, but in Goa also. We will work hard for the people of Goa," he said.

Venzy Viegas defeated TMC candidate, a four-time MLA, by a margin of 1,200 votes. Contesting its second Assembly elections in the state. The AAP won two seats- Velim and Benaulim.

"We have been working in Benaulim and are ready to be there for people. They have shown elections can be fought without money and muscle power. I come from a humble background, nobody from my family was in politics," he said.

Listing out his priorities for the Benaulim Assembly constituency, the AAP MLA said that he will ensure that all houses in the region get tap water. "For this, I have started talking to all the sarpanches of my panchayats in my constituency." He also said that he will become the voice of Goa in the Assembly.

Reacting to AAP's win in two seats, its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that it was a "beginning of honest politics" in Goa. He had also congratulated his party candidates Cruz Silva and Venzy Viegas.

"AAP wins two seats in Goa. Congratulations and best wishes to Capt Venzy and Er Cruz. It's the beginning of honest politics in Goa," Kejriwal tweeted.

Goa elections

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party in Goa winning 20 seats in the 40-member House. Congress won 11 seats while independent candidates bagged three seats. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) won two seats each. One each seat went to the tally of Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP).

(With inputs from ANI)