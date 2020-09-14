AASU, AJYCP Announces New Political Party 'Asom Jatiya Parishad'

With the slogan 'Assam First, Always and Ever', the new political front of the All Assam Students' Union and the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Parishad was announced on Monday. The recently announced political front has been grabbing headlines across the State ever since the anti-CAA movement.

The convenor committee represented by academicians Krishnagopal Bhattacharya, Basanta Deka and seasoned politician Jagdish Bhuyan among others, made the announcement in Guwahati.

'We want to connect with each & every household'

Stressing that the youths will be given first preference in the political party, Basanta Deka said that the work of the party has already started. "We want to connect with each and every household of the State. We don't want to be a political party in general, but we want to strike a chord with the people. That's why we are going to connect with each family in the State and build a relationship," Deka said.

The membership drive of the newly formed political party will start from September 15 and will continue across the State till October 31. The first convention of the Asom Jatiya Parishad will be held in November, where the party will get a permanent committee. Till the formation of the permanent committee, the 17 members convenors committee will continue with the day to day functioning.

Speaking to the media, Jagdish Bhuyan, who resigned from the post of Chairman of Assam Petro-Chemicals, in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act said, "There had been some mistakes in the past, but for that, you cannot lose faith upon all. This new political party will rectify the mistakes of the past." He was referring to the Asom Gana Parishad, who failed to live up to the expectations of the people not once but twice.

It may be mentioned that following massive anti-CAA movement led by the All Assam Students' Union along with the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad and several other organisations, the new political front was necessitated as many intellectuals suggested the need of a new political party is need of the hour to fight the negligence of both the Congress and the BJP towards the State.

