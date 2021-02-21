AASU To Protest Against Centre Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To Assam As NRC-CAA Flares Up

The All Assam Students Union (AASU) announced on Saturday that they will protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam on February 22. They will agitate against his government's alleged failure to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. They will wave black flags and wear black badges at all district and sub-divisional headquarters, said AASU President Dipanka Kumar Nath and General Secretary Shankarjyoti Barua in an official release.

They said, "the Prime Minister did not bother to visit Assam and had merely reviewed the situation over the phone, but now that state election is round the corner, he has come thrice within a month to seek votes."

On January 23, AASU had launched a state-wide protest against the Centre on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The NRC exercise and the CAA have been opposed in Assam and AASU alleges that the Central government has violated Clause 6 of the Assam Accord - which guarantees constitutional, legislative, and administrative safeguards to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity, and heritage of the Assamese people.

The final NRC of Assam was published on August 31, 2019, by excluding 19.06 lakh people. A total of 3.11 crore names were included out of 3.30 crore applicants. Right after this, AASU had expressed disappointment with the figure of exclusions in the final NRC and had urged the Supreme Court to reexamine it. Though AASU had not rejected the final NRC, they had claimed that they were not satisfied with the results and alleged that it was not prepared according to the directives given by the SC. The NRC is an exercise to verify the citizenship of people living in Assam.

Assam Assembly Elections

In December, last year, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam had kickstarted its election process for the upcoming Assembly polls with the formation of a 16-member State Election Committee - including CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and state chief Ranjeet Kumar Das. Home Minister Amit Shah sounded the poll bugle addressing state's two biggest problems were infiltration and floods. Asserting that only the BJP government can stop infiltration, he added that infiltration affects our culture, arts, and snatches away opportunities from our youth.

The election to the 126-member Assam assembly is likely to be held in March-April 2021 where BJP eyes to retain the state. Assam witnessed massive protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR, as Assamese people fear a massive inrush of migrants that will threaten their indigenous culture - violating the Assam accords. The BJP is yet to convince the state subjects of the merits of CAA, after the disastrous NRC drive which resulted in the exclusion of 19 lakh citizens.

(With ANI Inputs)