'Abduction On A Rise In UP,' Writes Priyanka To UP CM Yogi Adityanath After Kanpur Killing

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging that the cases of kidnapping were increasing in the state at an alarming rate and that the law and order situation in the state was deteriorating.

"In UP, cases of kidnapping are increasing rapidly. The law and order situation is deteriorating. It is the responsibility of the police and administration to deal with the situation and take action with promptness and efficiency," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her letter.

Her tweets come against the backdrop of the recent kidnapping case in the state wherein 27-year-old Sanjeet Yadav - a pathology lab technician who was kidnapped a month ago was found to have been killed last week. The police have arrested 5 people in connection to the case - including two friends of the technician on Thursday. The accused have confessed that they had killed Yadav on June 26-27 and dumped his body in the Pandu river - which is yet to be found.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra added that a similar occurrence was unfolding with respect to a Ghaziabad businessman named Vikram Tyagi who has allegedly been abducted and is reported to have been missing for the past one month. She stated that despite the family's repeated appeals to the police, no major action had been taken. Priyanka added that due to the police's 'inaction' in such cases, people were tensed and stressed.

Kanpur technician kidnapped, killed within a week

The family of the technician have claimed that they had received a ransom demand of Rs 30 lakh from the kidnappers. They said that they handed over the money, in front of the police - which has been confirmed by the police as a ploy to lure the kidnappers. The family had filed a missing complaint after Yadav had been kidnapped on June 22 and was assured by the police that search operations were ongoing.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have come down heavily on the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the government asking the BJP to identify those behind the patronage to criminals adding that they had dared to flee the site without any fear of the police. UP Police has deployed several teams to search for the body.

