Abdul Sattar Nullifies Rumours Of Dispute Within Shiv Sena; Takes Responsibility As MoS

Shiv Sena leader and Minister of State Abdul Sattar who announced his resignation as the MLA from Shiv Sena on Saturday, denied the rumours of dispute within the party. Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar had tendered his resignation on Saturday as the minister of state, citing cabinet tussle. Sattar said that he met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the issue and further added that a decision will be taken after meeting other leaders from Delhi.

"I met Uddhavji, he listened to me. He will also call other leaders from Delhi and then a decision will be taken. There is no dispute in Sena. Tomorrow, I will come to Matoshree at 5 pm," he said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gave his nod to the allocation of portfolios on Sunday. Abdul Sattar has been assigned with the responsibility of Revenue, Rural Development, Port Land Development, and Special Assistance. Welcoming the decision of the CM, Sattar stated that he will follow his duty will full responsibility.

"I welcome the decision by CM. I will fulfill my responsibility and of the Ministry I have been given with full dedication."

Maharashtra Portfolio allotment

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry & Mining and Ministry of Marathi language has been allocated to Subhash Desai, Urban Development Ministry has been allocated to Eknath Shinde, Balasaheb Thorat has been allocated Revenue Ministry and Aaditya Thackeray has given the portfolio of Environment, Tourism, and Protocol. CM Uddhav Thackeray will hold the charge of the Ministry of General Administration, Information & Technology, Information & Public Relations, Law & Judiciary, and other departments that have not been allocated to any other Minister. Shiv Sena's Abdul Sattar has been appointed as Minister of State (MoS) of Revenue, Rural Development, Port Land Development, and Special Assistance.

NCP patron Sharad Pawar, who played a salient role in forging the ideologically contrasting alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra — has also emerged victorious in acquiring the plumpest portfolios in the state.

