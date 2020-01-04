Abdul Sattar's Son Nabi Reacts To Father's Resignation, Says 'Wait And Watch'

Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar's son Samir Nabi on Saturday, January 4, said he has no idea about his father's resignation as the Minister of State in Maharashtra Cabinet let by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Nabi said Sattar was in Aurangabad since Friday and party leader Arjun Khotkar also paid Sattar a visit but had no conversation over his resignation.

Earlier in the day, in a massive blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar resigned as Minister of State. Sattar, a legislator from Sillod, Aurangabad was sworn-in as an MoS when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his cabinet on December 30.

Speaking to the media Sattar's son said, "I have no idea regarding this. He (Abdul Sattar) only knows the truth. He is in Aurangabad since yesterday but I have not met him yet. I cannot say the truth behind this until he himself comes and speaks up on the issue. Earlier, Arjun Ji came and met Abdul Sahab, but no idea about the conversation they had."

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said he has no idea regarding Sena leader and Minister of State (MoS) Abdul Sattar's resignation. Raut also explained he does not know the reason behind Sattar being miffed by the party as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had given him the State ministerial posts as per Sattar's wish.

Abdul Sattar resigns as (MoS)

Sources told Republic TV the Minister was unhappy with not getting a post in the Cabinet Ministery. Amidst the delay over the allocation of portfolios to the Ministers in Maharashtra, sources on Saturday said there has been a persistent confusion in the Maha Vikas Adhadi over the distribution. However, the leader has not quit the party as an MLA.

According to sources, Sattar was promised a berth in the Cabinet in a meeting that was chaired by Uddhav Thackeray. Furthermore, it is also speculated that the shuffle of Aaditya Thackeray as the Cabinet Minister triggered the resignation of the leader. Further details are awaited on the issue, however, it is reported that Sattar will meet CM Uddhav Thackeray to discuss new developments in the issue.

