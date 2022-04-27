Abdullahs And Mehbooba To Fight J&K Polls Together? Omar Makes Gupkar Alliance Offer

In a massive statement, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) should together fight assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to the media, the former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state said that they should not be giving permission to the BJP and its 'B-team, C-team' to lead to a division of vote.

"This is going to be my suggestion to the PAGD... but the end decision, it has to take," the youngest Chief Minister of the state said. Formed post the abrogation of Article 370 and 25 A in August 2019, the PAGD also comprises the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) among others.

'The delimitation Commission is unconstitutional'

The dates for the Assembly election in J&K will come only after the Delimitation Commission submits the final report, which is likely by the end of April or the beginning of May. The Commission concluded its two-day visit to the region recently, where it held discussions with the delegations.

Talking about the same, Abdullah said, "Firstly, we put before the Delimitation Commission that your existence is unconstitutional and unlawful. Because, we are challenging the August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, and the delimitation is challenged along with that."

'Der aaye...Durust aaye'

At this point, the NC leader also lauded the Supreme Court's indication that it may start listening to the pleas filed against the Reorganization Act after the summer vacation, saying 'Der aaye, durust aaye'..."We are well-acquainted with the fact, that because of COVID, the day-to-day functioning of not just the Supreme Court but also the High Courts & Sessions Courts have been affected, because of which the hearing on our petitions could not begin."