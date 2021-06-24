Abdullahs Oppose Delimitation; seek Statehood & Elections To Restore J&K's Trust In Centre

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Omar Abdullah expressed unhappiness over the delimitation process following the all-party meeting with PM Modi on Thursday and vowed to take the legal route against the abrogation of Article 370. PM Modi chaired an all-party meeting with 14 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir - the first such meet since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 - at his residence in Delhi where presentations were made by the Union Home Minister, MoS PMO, NSA Ajit Doval and others.

Omar Abdullah unhappy with delimitation process

Addressing the media after the conclusion of the all-party meet, former J&K CM Omar Abdullah claimed that the Central government had broken the trust of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and vowed to take the legal route to ensure the restoration of Article 370. Omar Abdullah demanded full statehood for J&K, citing that it was the people's demand, and said that he was unhappy with the delimitation process, adding that he wanted Jammu and Kashmir to be like other states.

Omar Abdullah claimed that there was an 'atmosphere of mistrust' among the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the Centre and said that just one meeting couldn't put an end to the crisis. Further, Omar Abdullah opined that there was 'no requirement for the delimitation process' and noted that it was halted in Assam and continued in J&K while the process was initiated simultaneously for both states. The former J&K CM revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured that the decision on restoration of statehood to Jammu & Kashmir would be taken once the delimitation process was complete and that PM Modi had affirmed that elections would be held once people were ready to elect their representatives.

Calling for efforts to reduce mistrust between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the Centre, Omar Abdullah claimed that PM Modi needed no invitation to visit the erstwhile state. Further, the ex-CM claimed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir weren't happy with the Union Territory tag bestowed upon them and called for 'decisions that weren't in the interest of the people' to be reversed, adding the demand for restoration of statehood.

'Centre should work for the restoration of statehood': Farooq Abdullah

Meanwhile, senior NC leader Farooq Abdullah told PTI that the National Conference would continue to challenge through legal and constitutional means the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. The NC chief said it was vital for the Centre to restore the identity of Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest so that other democratic exercises could be carried forward.

"There is a loss of trust which needs to be restored immediately and for that, to begin with, the Centre should work for the restoration of complete statehood to Jammu and Kashmir," NC's Farooq Abdullah said. I conveyed to the Prime Minister that the statehood means reverting even the IAS and IPS cadres of Jammu and Kashmir. The state has to be in totality," he said after the meeting that lasted for over three hours.

PM Modi invites J&K mainstream leaders to 7LKM

Marking a first since the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi invited top Kashmiri political parties - NC, PDP, Congress, Apni Party, CPM to come to New Delhi for talks to bolster political activities in the Union Territory. The meeting held on June 24 at 3 PM, was chaired by PM Modi and attended by Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Minister Amit Shah, Home Secretary, amongst others. 14 politicians namely - NC chief Farooq Abdullah, NC vice-prez Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Tara Chand, J&K Apni party Syed Altaf Bukhari, JKPC chief Sajad Lone, Muzaffar Baig, Panthers Party leader Bhim Singh, BJP leaders Ravinder Raina, Kavinder Gupta, and Nirmal Singh were also invited.