'Abhijit Will Get Justice': Dilip Ghosh Remembers Workers Killed In Bengal Poll Violence

A former president of the Bengal BJP Dilip Ghosh on Sunday stated that the saffron party and its activists who were murdered in post-poll violence in West Bengal will be remembered even more during the Durga Puja festivities. The MP from the Medinipur constituency said that his party will always remain by the side of their family members.

The senior BJP leader spotlighted that as many as 53 workers of the outfit were heinously killed by the ruling Trinamool Congress since the declaration of the Legislative Assembly poll results in the state.

“Many of the slain members had actively participated in the Durga Puja celebrations in their respective areas," Ghosh said.

Dilip Ghosh remembers late Sarkar on Durga puja

The BJP National vice-president marked his presence in the vicinity of BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar who was put to rest in the Beleghata area of Kolkata on May 2. Ghosh remembered that Sarkar even last year had taken part in the festivities.

"I have visited his (Abhijit Sarkar) parar pujo (neighborhood Durga Puja) to be with his family and friends. I have assured them that Abhijit will get justice" he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative assembly, Suvendu Adhikari had on Saturday visited Beleghata on Saturday. "Overwhelmed by the grief at this Durga Puja in Beleghata, Kolkata. The organisers, in remembrance of the slain local lad Abhijit Sarkar, post-poll violence victim, has refrained from playing any joyous sound, to honour his memory. Drumbeats of the 'dhaak' have also fallen silent."

Tibrewal assures party support to kin of dead activist

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur opponent and West Bengal BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal who lost to the former in the recently held by-polls also visited the puja and assured that the party will be extending its support to Sarkar's family.

A TMC leader said that the ruling party in the state does not want to do politics over Durga Puja.

Abhijit Sarkar was killed in the Narkeldanga area of West Bengal by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. He was strangled to death with a cable wire. The incident enraged the BJP leaders and workers and a violent clash was witnessed throughout the state. Later, his family filed several petitions for investigation in the matter after which seven people were arrested by the Kolkata Police. A DNA test was ordered for Sarkar by the Calcutta High Court. Later, the court handed over the cases of post-poll violence to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

West Bengal post-poll violence

After the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2, several incidents of violence have been reported at various places. As of June 10, the West Bengal Legal Services Authority (WBLSA) had received nearly 3,243 complaints about a range of problems including looting, threats, assault, sexual assault, ransom demand, land-grabbing, and forced closure of businesses.

Inputs: PTI

Image: PTI