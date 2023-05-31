Abhishek Banerjee Aide Arrested By ED In School Recruitment Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's aide Sujay Krishna Bhadra after 12 hours of questioning in relation to recruitment irregularities in connection to the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal schools. The agency had earlier carried out raids at the residence of Bhadra, who is popularly known as ‘Kalighat er Kaku’. The search operations were conducted on a day when Abhishek Banerjee was questioned in connection with the case.

Bhadra had on March 15 appeared before the CBI for his alleged involvement in illegal appointments made in different state-run and state-aided schools in West Bengal.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the criminal aspect of the scam, while the ED is looking into the money trail involved in the alleged irregularities in school recruitment.

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said no one will be spared and the "high and mighty will go to jail. "Sujay Krishna Bhadra aka "Kalighat-er Kaku" Arrested. The long arm of the Law is finally reaching towards the masterminds & the biggest beneficiaries," he said.