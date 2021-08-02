Abhishek Banerjee Alleges Attack On Convoy, TMC Raises Issue In Parliament

Trinamool Congress national general secretary and MP, Abhishek Banerjee arrived in Agartala on Monday morning. In a recent update, the TMC MP of Diamond Harbour shared a video of an attack on his convoy in Tripura. He alleged that the BJP was involved in this incident. The TMC stated that it would take up this issue with seriousness and call for a protest in Tripura. It has already launched a protest through tweets. Derek O'Brien mentioned in a tweet that the issue of the attack on Abhishek was now raised in the parliament.

Raised the issue in Rajya Sabha of Lok Sabha MP @abhishekaitc being attacked today in Tripura. Amit Shah please come to #Parliament and answer the hard questions. Democracy? pic.twitter.com/aoRtHGP1LF — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 2, 2021

What did the attack on Banerjee look like?

Abhishek Banerjee posted a video on his Twitter handle where his car came under attack. He alleged that this attack was posed by BJP party workers and accused the governing party of "taking the state to new heights." An eyewitness to Banerjee claimed that his car was stopped over 10 times. The TMC supporters present at the spot were shouting slogans of ‘Khela Hobe’. Soon after his car moved a little forward, an unidentified group of people attacked the car with sticks prompting the security to come to his rescue and leading to a half-an-hour delay in his schedule. After reaching Mathabari he said, “They said ‘Athithi Devo Bhawa’ some days back, but now they are attacking. The people of Tripura will judge”.

Democracy in Tripura under @BJP4India rule!



Well done @BjpBiplab for taking the state to new heights. pic.twitter.com/3LoOE28CpW — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 2, 2021

BJP's perspective to the attack on TMC MP

BJP claimed that they had prescheduled the program of celebration of good governance by Biplab Deb and were not aware of the car attack incident. The official handle of BJP Bengal later tweeted, “While this has been a routine affair in Bengal for any opposition leader, seems you have now dispatched violent TMC cadres to Tripura… Wait till the people of Bengal do this to TMC leaders in West Bengal too.”

While this has been a routine affair in Bengal for any opposition leader, seems you have now dispatched violent TMC cadres to Tripura… Wait till the people of Bengal do this to TMC leaders in West Bengal too. https://t.co/w6PLlojgq1 — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) August 2, 2021

TMC's agenda for Tripura, Agartala

Abhishek Banerjee who is currently visiting Agartala in hope of building electoral inroads in Tripura was scheduled to meet with the party's state leaders and address a press conference before leaving for Kolkata. Abhishek, who is on a day's visit to the state faced protests by alleged BJP workers in various parts of the city while on his way to Tripura Sundari Temple in Agartala.

