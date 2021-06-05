Abhishek Banerjee Appointed TMC General Secretary As CM Mamata Mulls '1 Leader, 1 Post'

In its first core-committee meeting after the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, the Trinamool Congress has brought about major organizational changes and has appointed Diamond Harbour MP and party chief Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee as the General Secretary of the party. He was formerly the President of the youth wing of the party, a post which has now been given to actor Saayoni Ghosh.

TMC leader and actor Saayoni Ghosh appointed as the president of Trinamool Youth Congress. Abhishek Banerjee appointed as the party's general secretary during a meeting being held by party chief and CM Mamata Banerjee. — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

Mamata Banerjee holds a Trinamool core committee meeting

The decision was taken in the party's first core committee meeting after TMC registered a landslide victory in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. In the meeting which was chaired by party supremo Mamata Banerjee, as per reports, organisational changes, along with the policy of ‘one leader, one post’ was pondered upon to remove the district presidents who are in the state Cabinet and accommodate more leaders who did not get ministries.

There was also more stress on bringing up the youth leadership, as a result of which Diamond Harbour MP and party chief Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee was appointed as the TMC General Secretary while actor Saayoni Ghosh was made the President of the youth wing of TMC.

Reports also suggest that strategy for the upcoming by-polls in a handful of seats, including the constituency of Bhabanipur where Mamata Banerjee will contest, was also discussed and framed. As a part of this, the TMC chief is reportedly planning to focus on what she perceives to be the BJP and the Centre’s “vendetta politics”- the recent arrests of two ministers and a TMC MLA in the Narada case, the Alapan Bandyopadhyay (former chief secretary) episode.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

After a hard-fought election campaign, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the West Bengal elections by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies, which was quite unexpected keeping in mind the predictions of the exit polls as per which BJP was the party leading in the state. In spite of having so many defectors jumping ship to the saffron party, the latter failed to even come close to the '200+' mark which it stressed upon all through the campaigns, or even the 100 seat mark which Mamata Banerjee's election strategist Prashant Kishor had challenged it to cross. However, the fact that so many leaders defected may have been a reason for Mamata Banerjee to ponder the 'one leader one post' outlook.

Mamata had suffered personally from the rebellion within the party. The TMC supremo suffered a minor blip as she lost her own assembly election from Nandigram to her former aide Suvendu Adhikari who had crossed over to the BJP. However, barring the Nandigram MLA, most other TMC leaders who had switched over to BJP prior to the election could not win their seats. Even ex-nominated Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, Union Minister Babul Supriyo and BJP Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee had to face defeat. Some of the TMC-turned-BJP leaders have tried to return to the Trinamool post the elections.

(Credit-PTI)