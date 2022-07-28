Abhishek Banerjee Counters Mithun Over 'TMC MLAs In Touch' Claim; 'He Just Wants To Brag'

A day after actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty claimed that 21 MLAs of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) are in direct touch with BJP, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday rebuffed the BJP leader, claiming that the latter does not even know how many assembly seats are there in West Bengal.

While addressing a press briefing, Abhishek Banerjee said, "Mithun Chakraborty doesn't even know how many Assembly seats and districts are there in Bengal. He just wants to brag about how big a leader he has become, if he wants to make a mockery of himself, then, so be it."

On Wednesday, Chakraborty claimed that as many as 21 MLAs of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party are in touch with him. Addressing a press briefing, the BJP leader slammed the alleged involvement of Mamata Banerjee's Minister Partha Chatterjee in the Bengal SSC recruitment case and claimed that it was a Rs 2000 crore scam as opposed to the Rs 100 crore that it was being projected.

"Do you want to hear breaking news? At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs have very good relations with us, out of which 21 are in direct (contact with us). Don't ask me to release the trailer, enjoy the music," said Mithun Chakraborty.

"I don't speak on personal things. Just want to say if there is no evidence against anyone then sleep peacefully but if there is evidence no power in this world can save you. It's a Rs 2000 crore scam not a Rs 100 crore scam but I won't comment further," he added.

Mamata Sacks Partha Chatterjee

Meanwhile, TMC has been under fire ever since Partha Chatterjee's arrest. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sacked TMC leader Partha Chatterjee as state minister days after he was arrested in the SSC recruitment scam. Chatterjee, the secretary-general of TMC, held the portfolios of Commerce & Industry, Parliamentary Affairs, Information Technology and Electronics, and Public Enterprises & Industrial Reconstruction in the state cabinet.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered cash to the tune of Rs 27.9 crores from the residence of West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee during an overnight raid on Wednesday. The latest recovery from Arpita's residence in Belgharia Town Club of North 24 Parganas comes in addition to the Rs 21 crore cash that was seized last week from her flat in south Kolkata. A black diary was also recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's residence which contained-- sensational information pertaining to the names of illegal recruits who need to be included in the merit list, as well as, how much money would be passed from what location.

Chatterjee was arrested by the ED after raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. The Bengal minister was sent to ED custody till July 25. A special PMLA court in Kolkata on July 25 extended his ED remand and sent his aide Arpita Mukherjee to the investigation agency's custody till August 3.