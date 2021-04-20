Abhishek Banerjee Predicts Lockdown Imposition By Centre After May 2; Promises Free Ration

In a huge claim on Tuesday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee asserted that the Central government will announce a nationwide lockdown after the Assembly elections results are declared on May 2. Speaking at a rally in Lalgola, Murshidabad, Banerjee contended that BJP was simply waiting to win in West Bengal and then, impose a lockdown amid the huge surge in COVID-19 cases. However, he exuded confidence in TMC coming back to power for the third time.

Moreover, the Diamond Harbour MP assured that free ration shall be delivered to the homes of people in the scenario of a lockdown. The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent and 82.49 per cent respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 22, April 26 and April 29.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee remarked, "Once this election is over, the Central government will announce a lockdown. They are waiting to capture Bengal by any means, then impose lockdown. Mamata Banerjee will become CM for the third time. Wait and see on May 2. Mamata Banerjee will ensure free ration to your homes."

WB CM slams new vaccination policy

At present, there are 53,418 active novel coronavirus cases in West Bengal while 6,04,329 patients have been discharged and 10,606 deaths have been reported. Writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day, WB CM Mamata Banerjee opined that the decision to allow vaccination for all adults was tantamount to evasion of responsibility by the Centre. She lamented that there was no response to her earlier letter requesting permission for states to procure vaccines directly.

According to her, the new inoculation policy did not address issues such as quality, efficacy, supply of vaccines by manufacturers and the price at which vaccines are to be purchased by the states. Additionally, the TMC supremo expressed concern that the pricing of vaccines might put the common people under a huge financial burden. She stressed that a fair, transparent and credible vaccination policy will enable people to get vaccines urgently at affordable prices. Until now, a total of 78,26,093 persons have been inoculated in West Bengal, 13,75,844 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.