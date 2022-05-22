Barrackpore Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh on Sunday, May 22, did a 'Ghar Vapasi' and returned to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He joined the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee-led party after holding a meeting with party MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata. Abhishek Banerjee and Saugata Roy have welcomed his induction to the party.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Abhishek Banerjee welcomed Arjun Singh for rejecting the divisive forces of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Extending a warm welcome to Shri @ArjunsinghWB, who rejected the divisive forces at @BJP4India and joined the @AITCofficial family today. People across the nation are suffering and they need us now more than ever. Let's keep the fight alive!" he tweeted.

'Decision in consultation with Barrackpore MLAs'

Speaking to Republic Media Network, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that it was expected that Singh would join TMC as he was unhappy with the BJP.

On reports of Singh getting a key role in TMC, Roy said, "When he will get post, everybody will be informed."

About the meeting taking place in Kolkata, the Dum Dum MP said that Abhishek Banerjee called all Barrackpore MLAs because they will be affected by the decision. "We waited and consulted with local MLAs before taking this decision."

Before joining TMC, Singh had said that there were some 'shortcomings' in the BJP when it comes to states like West Bengal and Kerala. Earlier, he had also claimed that he was not allowed to work with a free hand. He said that leaders steering the state unit were making it difficult for grassroots workers to carry out day-to-day activities in the state.

Arjun Singh was quoted as saying by PTI, "Let's be clear. By posting tweets on social media, we cannot dislodge the TMC from power in West Bengal. Those having no connection with the ground reality are calling the shots while proven fighters having a mass base are being ignored. How can the BJP achieve its objective then?"

Image: Twitter/@abhishekaitc