Abhishek Banerjee's Posters Promising 'new TMC In Six Months' Raise Eyebrows

A massive buzz was triggered after posters of Abhishek Banerjee, the National General Secretary of Trinamool Congress, came up in south Kolkata, claiming that a "new TMC" will be formed in the next six months. Interestingly, the photo of party supremo Mamata Banerjee was missing from the posters.

Only Abhishek Banerjee was seen on the posters which read, "In the next 6 months, a new TMC will come up. Just as the people wanted it to be."

The posters were put up in the Hazra and Rashbehari areas of South Kolkata which is considered the citadel of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The "new Trinamool" poster missing Mamata Banerjee's photo has created a buzz in the political circle of West Bengal. The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took potshots at the TMC saying that people no longer have faith in Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "Some posters appeared saying that a new face is coming in TMC. Does it mean that people no more trust Mamata Banerjee and that TMC needs a new face? People are against TMC's loot. The party's days are numbered."

The BJP also said it is an attempt by the TMC government to divert people's attention from its corrupt practices.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Some people are uncomfortable with the pictures that revealed mountains of cash at multiple locations in the state. That is why to change the fact, (posters were put up), but people of Bengal are aware of the truth."

TMC underplays poster row

Meanwhile, reacting to the poster, TMC vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar asserted that Mamata Banerjee is the supreme leader of the party and there is no ambiguity over it.

"Mamata Banerjee gave birth to TMC. She is the Supreme leader and there is no doubt about it. Abhishek Banerjee has reiterated time and again that Mamata Banerjee is our only leader. The posters might have been put up by some over-excited worker," Majumdar told ANI.

The development comes at a time when the TMC is facing heat over the arrest of two party heavyweights — Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal and former Minister Partha Chatterjee. While the TMC leadership sacked Chatterjee from the party, CM Mamata Banerjee put her weight behind Mondal. Notably, the party’s initial reaction after Mondal’s arrest was that it maintains “zero tolerance towards corruption”.

In February this year, differences between the party’s old guard and the rising new leadership had come to the fore. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee dissolved all party committees but reappointed Abhishek Banerjee as the party’s general secretary.

(With inputs from agency)

