In a key development, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir was stopped from travelling abroad on Saturday night. As per sources, the immigration officials at the Kolkata airport prevented her from boarding a flight to Bangkok at about 9.30 pm. Sources revealed that this was done at the request of the ED which is probing her role in the West Bengal coal scam. An ED official served the summons to Gambhir at the airport itself asking her to appear before it on September 12.

Earlier on August 30, a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya allowed the central agency to quiz Gambhir at its zonal office in Kolkata. It was hearing a plea filed by Banerjee's sister-in-law challenging the summons issued to her to appear for questioning at the ED's Delhi office on September 5. The Calcutta HC directed the ED to file a response to the plea in three weeks' time and asked the petitioner to respond within two weeks thereafter. It clarified that no coercive action can be taken against Gambhir till the next date of hearing.

#BREAKING | Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law stopped at Kolkata Airport while traveling to Bangkok; summoned by ED



Tune in for #LIVE updates here -https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/bCUfmvgzrt — Republic (@republic) September 11, 2022

What is the West Bengal coal scam?

Based on an FIR lodged by CBI in November 2020 which alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in West Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol, the ED registered a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Local coal operator Anup Majhi is believed to be the prime suspect in the case. So far, the Central agency has arrested TMC youth wing leader Vinay Mishra's brother Vikas Mishra and Bankura police station's former Inspector in-charge Ashok Kumar Mishra.

The ED has claimed that Majhi was running an illegal coal mining business smoothly by managing senior functionaries of a political party in West Bengal. Contending that Vinay Mishra is very close to Abhishek Banerjee, the central agency alleged that Majhi assisted in transferring substantial funds derived from the proceeds of crime to the Diamond Harbour MP’s wife and sister-in-law in London and Thailand. While Banerjee has been accused of being a beneficiary of funds obtained from the illegal coal mining business, he has denied all charges.

In August, 8 IPS officers of the West Bengal cadre including Gyanwant Singh (ADG, Special Task Force), Koteswara Rao Nalavath [SP, (HQ) ACB], Shyam Singh (DIG, Civil Defence), S Selvamurugan (Purulia SP), Rajeev Mishra (ADG & IGP, Intelligence Branch) were also summoned in this case. Both Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira have also been grilled by the ED in connection with the coal scam on many occasions. After being questioned by the ED on September 2, the TMC general secretary affirmed, "Trinamool Congress will not be cowed down, your (BJP's) threats and theatrics mean nothing".