Abhishek Banerjee's Wife Summoned: BJP Min Babul Supriyo Claims 'Unmasked Them Long Ago'

Lashing out at Trinamool's Youth wing chief Abhishek Banerjee, Union minister (MoS) Babul Supriyo on Sunday, claimed that he had unmasked Banerjee and his wife a long time ago, after the TMC MP's wife received a summons from the CBI, in connection to a coal smuggling case. Moreover, he said that once the 'ear has been pulled, the head follows' - hinting at CM Mamta Banerjee's involvement in the case. Similarly, BJP leaders Roopa Ganguly and Jay Prakash Majumdar termed it the 'biggest scam' there is. The 296-member Bengal Assembly, where Mamta Banerjee holds fort, goes to polls in April-May.

CBI summons wife of Bengal CM Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee in coal smuggling case

BJP reacts to CBI summons to Abhishek Banerjee's wife

"I have unmasked these names long back. Now central agencies like CBI, ED has enough proof against the accused; Every Common man of West Bengal knows who is the captain of all the scams - be it coal-cow smuggling, etc - while Didi wears the only sandal and doesn't even wear a watch - people know who is getting the money (Bhaipo) - CBI has raided the right person - if you pull the ear, the head will follow," said Supriyo.

Similarly, Majumdar - BJP Bengal Vice-president said, "It is a natural phenomenon and development. We know Vinay Mishra is absconding. This was the biggest scam. The name of Abhishek is coming up. We expect Abhishek Banerjee will cooperate with CBI." BJP Bengal president said, "All this is happening under TMC's nose and things should be exposed now."

CBI summons Abhishek Banerjee's wife

The CBI has summoned Chief Minister Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's wife - Rujira Naroola with regards to a coal smuggling case. Kolkata CBI officers arrived at the TMC MP's residence with a notice on Sunday, asking for his wife to join the probe into the alleged coal scam. Previously, the central agency conducted raids in five locations the poll-bound West Bengal in connection with the coal scam - Kolkata, Asansol, Raniganj, Bardhaman, and Purulia, recovering a lot of cash in the raids. On February 12, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court had stayed a single bench order that had restricted a CBI investigation into illegal mining and transportation of coal to just railway areas in West Bengal.

BJP has alleged that the money from the coal sales is whitewashed through shell companies and siphoned into the funds of the ruling party. The BJP had also alleged that the main beneficiary of the scam is TMC's Abhishek Banerjee. Previously, Naroola has been pulled up by MHA for allegedly making false representations and concealing material facts while submitting documents before the authorities to get her OCI and PAN card. She was also stopped at Kolkata Airport by customs for a 2kg gold seizure.

