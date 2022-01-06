Abhishek Singhvi Differs With Congress; Says 'must Take All Steps To Ensure PM's Security'

Differing from his party's stance, Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi opined that it is imperative to take all steps to ensure the safety of PM Modi. Breaking his silence on the breach in the PM's security, the senior advocate contended that people need to steer clear of allegations and counter-allegations while approaching this issue.

Maintaining that differences are never personal in nature, he urged the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government to take accountability for the lapses in the PM's security during his Ferozepur visit on Wednesday.

A day earlier, his colleague and former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar too made it clear that this incident was unacceptable and violates the spirit of 'Punjabiyat'. Sidestepping its responsibility, Congress claimed that PM had put off the rally owing to a paucity of crowds. In a veiled justification of the road blockade, it called upon BJP to introspect on its "anti-farmer attitude".

Irrespective of politics, or sudden change of PM plans, or irremovability of protesting farmers at short notice cos of change, or allegations &counter allegations, we have 2take all steps to ensure PM security &fix accountability. These r instnal matters, never personal. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 6, 2022

PM Modi's security breach

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on Wednesday as his security was compromised. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.

On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action.

Addressing a press conference later in the day, Union Minister Smriti Irani accused the Sonia Gandhi-led party of trying to harm the PM.

Irani remarked, "We need to ask- Why did the DGP give an all-clear to the PM’s security detail for the route? Who in the Punjab govt gave info on PM's route to people who were planted on flyover? Why did those who lead security arrangements in Punjab not respond to secure PM"?

On the other hand, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the state government had no information of PM Modi's route change. Downplaying the 'security breach' charge, he affirmed that there was 'absolutely no threat' to the Prime Minister.