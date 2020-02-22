Abhishek Singhvi Hopes For A Better Future For Those In Son Pahadi After Gold Discovery

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Saturday hoped that the gold reserves discovered in Son Pahadi, Uttar Pradesh will hopefully change the destiny of those who live in the region. Singhvi's remarks came after two gold mines were discovered in the state.

Gold rush

In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, Singhvi said that hopefully the discovery can change the lives of those in the region and there shall be more employment and greater development in the region, which in turn helps to fulfill the legacy of the region's ancient name.

Gold reserves at #Sonbhadra and mining of the same is likely to be a change in destiny for the people of the region which has largely been neglected. With this shall come employment & development & the region can actually fulfill the legacy of it's ancient name. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 22, 2020

The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Geology and the Mining and Geological Survey of India on Friday discovered two gold mines which collectively amount to 3,350 tonnes of gold ore. The two ores - located at Son Pahadi and Hardi village in Uttar Pradesh put together could be more than five times India's current gold reserves which is around 626 tonnes, as per records. The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling on putting the gold deposits on lease for mining, says District Mining Officer K K Rai.

The work on the gold reserves in Sonbhadra was started almost two decades back in 1992-93 by the Geological Survey of India. The gold reserve found at Son Pahadi is reportedly 2,943.26 tonnes and the one at Hardi is reportedly 646.15 tonnes. Auctioning of these blocks through e-tendering would start soon, as stated by the government.

Moreover, the discovered gold deposits are estimated to be worth Rs 12 lakh crore. Reports state that a seven-member team have visited the area on Friday for geo-tagging and mapping the goldmine. The team will reportedly submit its report to the Directorate of Geology and Mining by February 22.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that with the increased reserve, India will now have the world's 2nd largest gold reserves. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K P Maurya also hailed the find stating, "This is a blessing before Mahashivratri for the Centre and state. This will help the country and the state's economic state".

