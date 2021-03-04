Abhishek Singhvi On Bollywood Under IT Lens: 'Raided For Speaking Against Establishment'

After the Income-Tax department conducted raids at producer Madhu Mantena's residence and office in connection with the investigation into the alleged tax evasion involving celebrities of the film industry, member of Indian National Congress Abhishek Singhvi on Thursday took a jibe at the Centre and said that some from Bollywood get raised for speaking out against the establishment, while other don't get raided because "unhone kuch din guzaare Gujarat mein".

Others don't get raided because unhone kuch din guzaare Gujarat me. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) March 4, 2021

Income -Tax dept conduct raids

The Income-Tax department conducted raids at producer Madhu Mantena’s residence and office in connection with the investigation into the alleged tax evasion involving celebrities of the film industry. This came in the wake of raids being carried out at 30 locations in Mumbai and other cities, including residences of Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap. As per sources, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap were quizzed on Wednesday, and the questioning could continue on Thursday.

Bollywood celebrities under I-T scanner

Madhu Mantena’s links with KWAN talent agency, of which he was a co-promoter, is also under the scanner, sources said. His office for work related to KWAN in Andheri was raided on Wednesday and was being continued on Thursday. Some other members linked to the agency could be quizzed too.

The I-T department is investigating alleged tax evasion by Phantom Films, a production company that was dissolved in 2018. Apart from Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap, the two other members of the partnership for Phantom Films were film directors, Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Founded in 2013, Phantom Films produced numerous popular films like Queen, Udta Punjab, NH 10, Hunteerr, among others, before the quartet parted ways, though movies like Super 30released after the split.

Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu were shooting for a movie on the outskirts of Pune and were quizzed by officials. As per sources, they could be questioned again on Thursday. Taapsee’s links with KRI talent management company is also being investigated, as per sources.

Around 30 locations were raided on Wednesday in Mumbai and Pune and two more locations. Electronic devices of the names under the lens were seized.

