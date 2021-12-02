As Indian CEOs Shine Globally, Viral Meme On 'Pakistan CEOs' Leaves Netizens In Splits

Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi on Wednesday kicked off a conversation on social media after he shared a post attacking Pakistan for the terrorists it had produced. Singhvi posted a picture listing the CEOs of top companies in the world, who have an Indian background to them. Meanwhile, in the same picture, he also listed leaders of the top terrorist organisations under ‘Pak CEOs’.

Abhishek Singhvi took a jab at Pakistan on Wednesday by stating that the country has produced a number of terrorist leaders. The Congress leader compared it to the list of top CEOs produced by India, making a strong yet controversial statement. Making the comparison list, Singhvi listed Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, IBM executive Arvind Krishna and recently appointed Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal under ‘Indian CEOs’. On the other side, he listed wanted terrorist leaders like Jamaat-ud-Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Masood Azhar, Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan leader Noor Wali and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi's commander Yousaf Mansoor Khurasani and noted them as ‘Pak CEOs’.

The post was quickly picked up by netizens who had mixed reactions for the same. Singhvi’s post comes as a major criticism for Pakistan, where several terrorist leaders have emerged from. Meanwhile, his comparing it to the world business leaders of Indian origin shows India in the better shade. However, several people were quick to point out that the leaders of the Internationally based companies could not be called ‘Indian CEOs’ as they do not form employment or enrich the economy of India.

Abhishek Singhvi slams Vir Das

Earlier last month, Abhishek Singhvi had made a strong comment on social media as he took to Twitter to slam Stand-up Comedian Vir Das. Attacking the Indian Stand-up artist for one of bits he uploaded on YouTube, Singhvi accused Das of "vilifying the nation”. Singhvi hit out at Das, saying that "generalising the evils of a few individuals and vilifying the nation as a whole in front of the world is just not done. The people who painted India in front of the west as a nation of saperas and luteras during the colonial rule have not ceased to exist," the Rajya Sabha MP said on Twitter using the hashtag “VirDas”.

The internationally known Indian artist, who has also dabbled in cinema, touched on various topics in the clip, including the farm protests, the battle against Covid, the duality in response to women, particularly rape, and the crackdown on comedians in bit called ‘Two Indias.’ Shot in the US, Das uploaded the same on social media websites, which stirred controversy. Later, he issued a statement clarifying that his comments weren't intended to insult the country.

Image: ANI/ Twitter