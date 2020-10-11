Abhishek Singhvi Refutes Allegations Against Gehlot Govt As Priest's Death Sparks Outrage

Issuing a press conference on the murder of priest Babulal Vaishnav in Rajasthan, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi brushed aside the allegations against the Ashok Gehlot government. While questions are being raised on the law and order situation in Rajasthan and Congress leaders' silence over the matter, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that Hathras and the incident in Rajasthan's Karauli are not same as CM Gehlot has already given a statement on it.

Singhvi said that in Hathras, no one was allowed to go near the body of the victim and leaders were stopped when they wanted to visit the victim's family. He also asserted that Rajasthan leaders from his party did not issue statements supporting the accused in the matter, like the BJP leaders in UP. He also claimed that there was no midnight cremation.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had condemned the murder of Vaishnav, stressing that there cannot be any tolerance for violence. He extended his condolences to the loved ones of the temple priest. Reiterating that the main accused in the case has been arrested, he promised that the guilty would not be spared.

सपोटरा, करौली में बाबूलाल वैष्णव जी की हत्या अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण एवं निंदनीय है,सभ्य समाज में ऐसे कृत्य का कोई स्थान नहीं है।प्रदेश सरकार इस दुखद समय में शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ है।

घटना के प्रमुख आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है एवं कार्रवाई जारी है।दोषियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 9, 2020

READ | Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Police books Sachin Pilot’s aide for 'fake news' of phone tapping

Priest killed in Rajasthan

Temple priest Babulal Vaishnav died after being set on fire by a few people at Bukna village, Sapotra, Karauli district of Rajasthan. After he was referred to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night. As per Karauli SP Mridul Kachhwa, the priest gave a statement to the police in the hospital that some influential people including Kailash Meena and his sons tried to encroach temple land.

In his dying declaration, he reportedly stated that the accused threw petrol on him and set him on fire. Kailash Meena has been arrested while the police have constituted 6 teams to investigate the matter. Vaishnav's relatives have sought action against the Station House Officer, an investigation by a senior officer, compensation from the state government and a government job to a family member.

READ | Rajasthan: Murdered Priest's Kin Refuses To Perform Last Rites, Protest Against Gehlot

Priest's Kin Claim Police Pressurised Them To Cremate Body

On Friday, the family of the priest said that they won't perform the last rites till the demands are met. The family demanded a 50 lakh compensation and a government job. They have also stated that action should be taken against the Patwari and policemen who are supporting the accused. However, the priest's nephew has claimed that the administration pressurised the family members to cremate the body on Friday night.

"They told us to cremate him as soon as possible. They even pressurised the villagers that they should perform the last rites immediately. We (villagers and relatives) reached the place at 8 pm and there was also a police vehicle there. We denied performing the funeral at night because it is not in our ritual. Later on, they agreed to it."

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders joined the family members of the priest, Babu Lal Vaishnav, and other residents in a dharna at the Bukna village, demanding justice for the victim. A three-member committee constituted by BJP also reached the spot, as the party stepped up its attack on the Ashok Gehlot government over the incident. According to police, one person has been arrested and another detained so far in connection with the attack on the priest allegedly by five men near an agriculture farm. The state government has also announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia and Rs 1.5 lakh under PM Awas Yojana to the family members of the priest.

READ | Karauli priest case: 'Govt assures Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to victim's kin', says BJP MP

READ | Slain Rajasthan Priest's Kin Claim Police Pressurised Them To Cremate Body On Friday Night