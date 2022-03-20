Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi was allegedly given an 'open threat of murder' in relation to his judgement over the recent hijab ban controversy in the southern state. While the police have filed a case against unknown people over the alleged threat, the state government stated it will confer 'Y' category security to three Karnataka HC judges who gave the order on the hijab case. The unrest was apparent in the state after the three-judge bench upheld the hijab ban and stated that the hijab is 'not essential religious practice' to Islam.

Dismissing all writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to don the hijab in colleges with prescribed uniform, the Karnataka HC said, "In educational institutions, students should not be allowed to wear identifiable religious symbols or dress code catering to their religious beliefs and faith."

The said threat was received in the form of video via WhatsApp, wherein an individual is seen publicly threatening the Chief Justice while referring to Jharkhand judge Late Uttam Singh who was killed in July 2021 after being rammed by an auto-rickshaw while on a morning walk. Reports suggest that the culprit threatened by mentioning that people are aware of where Justice Awasthi goes for a walk. Also, the video is said to have been circulated from Tamil Nadu and vulgar language has been used in the threat too.

Congress' Abhishek Singhvi says threats to Karnataka HC CJ 'appalling, abhorrent'

Following reports of the alleged threat, INC's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi was astounded at the audacity of perpetrators. Taking to Twitter, he shared, "Appalling, abhorrent & completely despicable. Threats to the CJ of the Karnataka HC must be taken seriously & the perpetrators must be found & made an example out of. This is not a mobocracy but a democracy."

Hijab ban upheld by Karnataka

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna Dixit and Justice JM Khazi pronounced the hijab verdict on numerous pleas seeking the wearing of headscarves in classrooms at 10.30 am today. While petitioners have sought a direction that it is an "essential practise" of Islam, the state advocated that elements of religion and education should be at bay.

It may be noted that the Karnataka judgement has been challenged before the Supreme Court by Niba Naaz, a student who is not amongst the petitioners who originally challenged the hijab ban.