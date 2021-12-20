Amid the political silence over the two lynchings in Punjab over sacrilege, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday, termed it horrendous. He urged the Punjab police to take strict action against all who took law into their own hands. Two men have been lynched in the weekend over sacrilege in Amritsar's Golden temple and Kapurthala's Nizampur Gurudwara. Incidentally, Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.

Singhvi: 'Take action on lynching'

Sacrilege is horrendous but lynching in a civilized country is no less horrendous. I request the authorities to take strict action against all who took law into their own hand & make an example out of them. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) December 19, 2021

Political leaders condemn sacrilege

Taking cognizance of the sacrilege in Amritsar, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi condemned the accused. He also ordered a probe into the entire matter to zero in at the underlying motive and real conspirators behind this dastardly act. Similarly, Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal claimed that it was not a crime by a single individual but maybe a deep-rooted conspiracy. CM Channi and Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa visited Amritsar and spoke with Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members assuring support.

Meanwhile, newly inducted BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa talked to Home Minister Amit Shah and promised a thorough probe into the incident. Similarly, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh too condemned the incident and urged the govt to get to the bottom of what led the accused to act as such. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal called for peace, condemning the act. Amritsar police have registered an FIR under sections 295A (malicious intention of outraging religious feelings) and 307 (attempt to murder) against unidentified persons.

Kapurthala lynching

On Sunday morning, a man was lynched to death for allegedly attempting to desecrate Shri Guru Granth Sahib in the Nizampur Gurudwara. Locals claimed that the man tried to escape after being caught by the Gurdwara authorities who handed over the alleged accused to Sikh outfits. In the visuals, the alleged accused was seen being tied up and thrashed to death by the officials.

Later, Jalandhar IG GS Dhillon stated that they had not found any evidence of desecration of Nishan Sahib or the Guru Granth Sahib in Nizampur Gurudwara. He claimed that no incident of disrespecting Sikh sentiments had taken place but the alleged accused was lynched to death. The police further noted that the accused was lynched to death based on a video claiming sacrilge. However, the police found no such evidence from the CCTV visuals in the area.

Golden temple sacrilege

At 5:45 PM on December 18, an unknown youth attempted sacrilege in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. Caught on CCTV, the man is seen grabbing the golden sword (kirpan) and trying to grab the holy book before being stopped by SGPC officers. He was seen being dragged out of the shrine and later allegedly thrashed by enraged devotees. The police found no identification on the accused and postmortem of the body is currently being done to ascertain his identity. An SIT has been constituted to probe the sacrilege.