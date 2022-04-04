Abhishek Singhvi Weighs In On Pakistan Crisis; 'Dy Speaker Can't Reject No-trust Motion'

On Sunday, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi dubbed the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as "constitutionally wrong". Taking to Twitter, the senior advocate argued that the Pakistan National Assembly's Deputy Speaker did not have the power to dismiss the no-trust motion on the grounds of national security. He also predicted that the Pakistan Supreme Court is likely to strike down this ruling and order a fresh vote of no-confidence against the 1992 World Cup-winning captain.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi added, "SC CJ Umar Bandial (is) known to me at Cambridge. Bats straight. Dissolution (of National Assembly) by Imran is also totally impermissible since any PM already (in) a minority cannot dissolve (National Assembly) & such advice (is) not binding. CJ Bandial with whom I have not been in touch for decades struck me as sober, balanced, knowledgeable and unruffled. So likely to strike down (the Deputy Speaker's ruling).

I/2 #Imran (1) constitutionally wrong. No dep spkr in any common law system has power 2dismiss no confidence motion on natl sec! Simply no jurisdiction(2) sc likely 2strike down & direct fresh no confidence immly (3) sc cji Umar Bandial, known 2me at cambridge, Bats straight;ctd — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) April 3, 2022

Imran Khan ducks no-confidence motion

Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis a day earlier as National Assembly Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. The PTI-led government was facing an imminent defeat with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) even without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians. At the outset, Pakistan Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry invoked Article 5 of the Constitution which states that it is the basic duty of every citizen to show loyalty to the State.

Thereafter, he equated the no-confidence motion to an effective operation of "regime change" by a foreign government. This was a reference to a diplomatic cable sent by former Pakistan's envoy to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, to Islamabad on March 7 which allegedly quoted a US diplomat as saying, "A vote of confidence is coming and if that succeeds all mistakes of Pakistan will be forgiven, otherwise, Pakistan has to face dire consequences". In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion is linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan.