Jharkhand politician Seema Patra was suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following accusations that she had cruelly abused a domestic helper. The action was initiated after the house help, in a now-viral video, accused her of 'brutally torturing' her. In the video, the helper, identified as Sunita, said, "I was beaten with rods, with belt. She tortured me."

Republic TV accessed a complaint filed by one Vivek Anand Baskey, a Station Officer in Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms, who is the friend of Seema's son Ayushman Patra. In the complaint, Baskey highlighted how one day, he was told by Ayushman that Seema is 'going to kill the maid'. Another day, Ayushman called Baskey's wife and asked her to convey that since Sunita was a tribal, just like him, he should 'save her'.

Also, in the complaint, there was mentioned how on multiple occasion, Ayushman tried to show Baskey through video calls and pictures, the health condition of Sunita, who Seema allegedly wanted to 'get rid off, by taking her to some Ashram in Varanasi'.

The complainant also threw light on how Ayushman one day messaged, stating,"Help Sunita, my mother got me arrested. Help me, please come home. "

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered by Ranchi Police in the matter, however, an arrest is yet to be made.

NCW takes cognisance

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women took cognisance of the incident. In a statement, the NCW said, "The atrocity perpetrated on the victim is an extremely disturbing and such act of violence against a human is shameful. The Commission has taken cognizance of the reported crime. Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, Jharkhand to arrest the accused if the allegations levelled are found to be true. The Commission has also written for a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter."

"The Commission has sought the best medical treatment for the victim and her safe rehabilitation. Action taken in the matter must be apprised to the Commission within seven days," the statement further read.

Notably, Patra was a part of the women’s wing of the BJP’s national working committee. She was also leading the BJP’s campaign 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' in Jharkhand. Maheshwar Patra, her spouse, is a former IAS officer.