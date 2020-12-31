Absconding TMC Leader Vinay Mishra Summoned By CBI In Cattle Smuggling Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday issued summons to TMC leader Vinay Mishra in connection with the cattle smuggling case. The Trinamool Youth Congress general secretary has been asked to appear before the CBI on January 4. A lookout notice has also been issued for the leader who remains absconding, as per sources.

This comes hours after the CBI raided two residences of Vinay Mishra in Kolkata. The TMC leader has come under the scanner in the multi-crore cattle-smuggling scam along with illegal coal mining cases. The case is being probed by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Income Tax department together. Mishra is also said to be a close aid of TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Kingpin in cattle-smuggling scam arrested

As per sources, the alleged kingpin in the scam Mohammad Enamul Haque was arrested from New Delhi in November as one of the key accused in the FIR filed by the CBI on September 21. Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Satish Kumar, who is currently posted in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, has also been named in the FIR along with several other officials on the charges of misconduct by public servants.

According to the FIR, cattle were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh by miscreants who were allegedly paying money to BSF personnel manning the International Border. The smugglers named in the case allegedly paid 10% of the auction price from successful bidders to accused Customs officials, the CBI's FIR said.

