'Absolute Failure': AAP Lambasts BMC After Rain-related Incidents In Mumbai Claim 31 Lives

Mumbai’s division of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday expressed shock and horror at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) incompetence and mismanagement after at least 31 casualties were reported when several houses collapsed after landslides triggered by heavy rain.

Taking aim at India’s richest municipal corporation BMC, AAP stated that the authorities must be “called out for their absolute failure to get their act together during the monsoon yet again.” In a release, AAP stated, “The regular occurrence of floods, year after year, and multiple times during a single monsoon season, has become the norm of the city, rather than the exception.” AAP also denounced the agency’s absolute failure in being able to minimize the monsoon casualties, as Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had presided a meeting to seek appraisal for the monsoon preparedness for BMC a few months ago. "The outcome of the meeting was All is well," said AAP.

“The BMC further went on to the extent of claiming 104 percent completion of Nala cleaning [manholes service] and SWDs pre-monsoon cleaning. The delisting, cleaning, and maintenance of the drains and Nalas [manholes] make the BMC incur massive costs every year,” AAP said. It added that under the municipal corporation’s ambitious BRIMSTOWAD project, a pumping station was also inaugurated in 2019, which in such dire times, must be functional.

“It's the BMC's responsibility to evacuate resident Mumbaikars living in landslide and flood-prone areas, as a part of its preparations for heavy rain," AAP said, lambasting BMC.

What happened to all monsoon projects?

In a further trade of barb against BMC's lack of preparedness, AAP asked about the ambitious projects launched by the BMC, "What happened to all these tall plans, claims, and projects?" The party called the ground reality of Mumbai "bleak and miserable," adding, this was at the time when Mumbai had just barely started to witness the unleashing of torrential monsoon rains.

"Mumbai has seen floods and landslides of such severity that civilian life has been disrupted on all fronts," said AAP. It also denounced the loss of life and property destruction as it cited incidents of people "falling in open manholes; dilapidated structures collapsing due to heavy rains; and now, walls collapsing and crushing innocent people." AAP downplayed BMC's "exorbitant claims" of preparedness alleging "extreme negligence" on part of the BMC authorities in safeguarding the well-being of residents and making Mumbai more "flood resilient".