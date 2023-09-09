ABVP Announces Updated List Of 9 Potential Candidates For DU Students' Union Election

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Friday announced an updated list of nine potential candidates for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections.

"Names included in the updated list of potential candidates for the DUSU elections are Ankita Biswas, Aprajita, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Nishul Kharb, Rishabh Chaudhary, Sachin Baisla, Saransh Bhati, Sushant Dhankhad and Tushar Dedha. All these activists have actively participated in the pre-campaign phase at all Delhi University colleges," it said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also reached out to various PG accommodations and hostels around DU colleges to seek support.

"Due to the G20 Summit causing the DU to remain closed, ABVP campaigners not only engaged with students in PGs and hostels but also conducted outreach campaigns at gathering spots to acquaint students with the ABVP's manifesto," the students' group said.

ABVP Delhi secretary Harsh Attri said they are continuously exploring new ways to reach out to students for the Delhi University Students Union elections and that they are also running campaigns on social media.

The students' union election will be held on September 22.