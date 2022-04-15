ABVP Claims Group Didn't Erect 'Bhagwa JNU' Banners Across Campus; 'Cops Must Identify'

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has refused to step down from the country's bulletin in relation to a series of controversies, a few that the campus stoked and others they witnessed. In the latest clash, 'Bhagwa JNU' posters and saffron flags have been put up in and around the JNU campus, including the main gate of the varsity.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, JNU's Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Rohit Kumar said, Writing Bhagwa JNU is not right. We respect the flag but it had its own message. Bhagwa is a symbol of courage. If someone has a problem with writing Bhagwa with JNU, they should introspect."

"If ABVP had written it, we would have written ABVP on it. Police should identify them and take appropriate action," he said while implying that ABVP did not flag Bhagwa banners across the JNU campus.

Speaking about the Ram Navami festival clash on campus, Kumar said, "The violence was not done by both sides. They had burnt flags, their intention was arson. The whole thing was meticulously preplanned. Osama, a 3rd-year student was the one with the burnt flag."

The flags and posters were allegedly installed by the Hindu Sena, observing solidarity with the ABVP students who were attacked by the Left members on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Bhagwa & saffron flags across JNU campus; Delhi Police to probe

Videos and images from around the JNU campus show saffron flags and hoarding being pulled out in the surrounding areas of the university. Hindu Sena vice-president Surjit Singh Yadav spoke to Republic on the same and said that flags and hoardings were put up near the campus as 'Bhagwa' (saffron) was insulted in JNU and it won't be tolerated.

However, the matter was soon reported to the police who took quick actions and all the flags and hoardings were immediately removed.

"Today morning it has come to notice that few flags and banners have been put on the road and adjoining areas near JNU. In view of recent incidents, these were promptly removed and suitable legal action is being taken, " said Delhi Police.

What happened in JNU during Ram Navami festival?

Violence and war of words allegedly broke out in JNU over non-vegetarian food being served at the Kaveri hostel of the university on the occasion of Ram Navami. While ABVP members staged protests against meat being served on a Hindu auspicious day, left students have said ABVP members hurled stones and attacked them over the hostel's non-vegetarian menu on a festival.

In fact, the JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) administration, on April 12, told media reporters that a 'scuffle' ensued on campus after 'havan' (Hindu ritual of burning offerings) inside the hostel. In return, people celebrating the festival raised objections to meat being served on the day of the festival.

In a statement, the ABVP said, "Leftists never like this harmony because their livelihood is run by dividing the society. Attacking students celebrating Ram Navami shows the fury of the Left. Left-wing goons are again giving proof of their bloody ideology by spoiling the educational environment of JNU."