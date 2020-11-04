ABVP Condemns Arnab Goswami's Illegal Arrest: 'Freedom Of Press Is Held Hostage'

Hitting out at the Mumbai Police's shameful assault of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has condemned the 'blatant trampling' of press freedom by the Maharashtra government. Tweeting through its official handle, ABVP asserted that the fourth pillar of democracy is 'under threat' in Maharashtra. Arnab Goswami was arrested without any warrant or summons on Wednesday morning, at around 7:45 am; he was physically assaulted and dragged out of his home in a police van and was not even allowed access to his legal team

'Once again facism comes alive'

Once again fascism comes alive in Maharashtra with Uddhav Thackeray Government ordering its police to assault and arrest Editor-in-Chief of @republic Arnab Goswami without any warrant.



ABVP condemns the blatant trampling of Press Freedom by Govt of Maharashtra and its Police. — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) November 4, 2020

READ | SHOCKING: Arnab Goswami Manhandled By Mumbai Police At His House; VISUALS On Camera

Those who talk about India being under undeclared emergency only have deafening silence to offer today when Freedom of Press is held hostage for politics in Maharashtra.



The fourth pillar of democracy is under threat in Maharashtra, and we stand to uphold the democratic values. — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) November 4, 2020

The Jagrut Nagrik Munch, while condemning the shameful physical assault and arrest of Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police, said, "The Maharashtra government is trying to suppress Arnab Goswami's voice. To protest against this assault, all citizens must come out at 5:00 PM near Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai."

'My son was beaten-up'

On Wednesday morning, the entire country witnessed the operation of police in Maharashtra. Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami house was encircled, his home was barged into, cameras forcefully turned off, he was physically assaulted and dragged out of his home.

READ | Smriti Irani Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Urges Free Press To Stand Up Against Fascism

As Arnab was being manhandled and pushed into a police van by a battalion of armed police officers, he said, “They hit me. They physically assaulted me. I want to tell the people of India to fight for us.” He said, “my son was beaten-up.”

With regard to his legal team, Arnab Goswami was blocked by the Mumbai Police vis-a-vis having legal aid present. Arnab Goswami has been arrested under the grave section of 306 of the IPC, in a mocked-up case. It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. The matter was investigated by the Mumbai Police and closed by a court of law after a closure report by the police noted that no case was made out.

READ | Arnab Goswami Assaulted & Arrested By Police; Republic Asks Indians To Defend Democracy

READ | Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Calls It 'act Of Vengeance'