ABVP Students Protest In JNU Against Left-wing Groups, Demand inquiry Over Attacks

Following the violence reported in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest against the left-wing groups and have further demanded an inquiry over the alleged attack on ABVP workers. ABVP alleged that several Left students attacked the students who were attending the meeting which was held in the Student Activity Room.

ABVP workers told the reporters, "We were holding a meeting to discuss the arrangements required to be made in the campus as students are returning back with colleges opening after the removal of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions".

They further informed that the left-wing group just barged inside the room and attacked ABVP workers. According to ABVP members, students of AISA and SFI who allegedly clashed with their members who have sustained major injuries have been admitted to AIIMS. Attacking JNUSU, ABVP claimed. "A first-year MA student was brutally assaulted and a Divyang student has manhandled when JNUSU resorted to collective violence on ABVP activists having a peaceful gathering in the Teflas". ABVP refused to comply with JNUSU's diktats of bestowing permissions on where they can assemble and where they can not, further stating it is dangerous for the independent environment of the campus.

JNU violence

On January 5, last year, a clash between JNUSU & ABVP was witnessed when students and teachers using iron rods entered hostels with the aide of a 'masked mob'. During the attack, about 34 students and faculty members were taken to AIIMS hospital. While JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh sustained severe head injuries. Upon receiving information about the attack, Delhi police went to the campus after 7:30 PM and conducted a flag march, to tackle the situation. Concerning the boycott of winter course registration, the Delhi police have filed three FIRs on the attacks on January 3,4, and 5 and named nine students including Ghosh - majorly from JNUSU. Condemning the brutal attack on the students, several universities staged protests.

(Image: REPUBLICWORLD)