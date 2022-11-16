ACB Arrests AAP MLA's Aide For Allegedly Taking ₹90 Lakh Bribe For Delhi MCD Polls Ticket

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a close aide of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for an AAP ticket for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. The aide has been identified as Om Singh, who lives in Model town, Delhi - the official residence of the MLA from the area. He is reportedly the brother-in-law of the AAP MLA Akhilesh Mani Tripathi.

According to the statement issued by the ACB, the aide of the AAP MLA allegedly accepted a bribe of ₹ 90 Lakhs. AAP is yet to respond to the ACB action.

AAP MLA aide demands bribe of ₹90 Lakhs

As per the allegations levelled against the AAP MLA’s aide, a lady Shobha Khare was asked for a bribe of ₹ 90 Lakhs by the AAP worker for getting a ticket for the MCD polls. According to sources, the ACB will also release audio soon, to back the allegations.

As per the audio conversation between the lady and the AAP worker, ₹35 Lakh payment was already made and the pending money will also be paid on the day of getting the ticket, revealed the source. BJP leader R P Singh speaking about the allegations made by an AAP corporator revealing many senior cadres of AAP are asking for bribes said, “Earlier to this another Corporator, who was on record said that more than ₹3 Crore were asked by various seniors from the Aam Aadmi Party. He climbed up a tower, made announcements and named the people. The same thing happened in Punjab also, Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh… in Uttarakhand too there were allegations against the AAP in-charge there.”

CAG demands report; AAP fails to respond

BJP attacked the AAP over the ACB action against AAP MLA aide and said, “the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has demanded a report 22 times from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in the last eight months however the Board is yet to respond.

He further alleged and stated “Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have fixed a mandate of giving 1 to 2 tickets to all MLAs however only in return of ₹1 Crore,” and further explaining the modus operandi of raising the money he added, “If one person comes with ₹50 Lakh and a second person turns up with ₹70 Lakhs, then ₹1 Crore is demanded from the person who came with ₹ 50 Lakhs citing there is already somebody who has paid ₹ 70 Lakhs.”