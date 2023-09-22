ACB Court Extends Judicial Remand Of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Till Sept 24

Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada extended former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu's judicial remand for two days (September 24) in the Skill Development scam case on Friday (September 22). Naidu is in custody at the Rajahmundry Central Prison after being arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds for the AP Skill Development Corporate (APSDC) project.

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday reserved its order on TDP supremo in the alleged skill development case. Naidu moved the High Court with a petition seeking to quash the FIR in the case, which had named him as the primary accused.

The court has reserved its verdict until September 25.

The ACB Court in Vijayawada earlier on September 12 dismissed Naidu’s plea for house arrest. He was convinced that the central jail at Rajamahendravaram was safe for him in view of the tight security provided by the state government.

On September 19, a Prisoner in Transit (PT) warrant was issued against him in the alleged Fibernet scam.

The CID has designated Naidu as the main accused in the fibernet case. "This is a case of manipulation of the tender process to allot the work order for Phase 1 of the A.P. Fibernet Project of Rs 330 crore to a preferred company by flouting the rules and manipulating the tender process," the CID said in its statement.

"Several irregularities took place from the allotting of tenders to the completion of the total project, causing a huge loss to the government exchequer," it further added.