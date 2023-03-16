ACB Serves Notice To Uddhav Faction MLA Rajan Salvi's Kin In Disproportionate Assets Case

Trouble has mounted for Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA Rajan Salvi as Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has served notice to his family members in connection with the disproportionate assets case.

Maharashtra MLA Rajan Salvi, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), was also questioned in the case concerned in December last year. Now, the ACB has issued notice to three members of his family including his wife and brother. All three members of his family have been summoned to appear before the agency for questioning in the disproportionate assets case.

Speaking to reporters, Salvi said, "I was also called by the ACB. I personally went there and gave all the information that they required. Today they have sent summons to my wife, brother and sister-in-law to appear at the Raigad office on March 20. This is wrong. I am against it."

Salvi records statement

Earlier in December 2022, the Uddhav faction leader recorded his statement at the ACB office in Alibaug, a coastal town in Maharashtra's Raigad district located 100 km from Mumbai.

Salvi, the MLA from Rajapur in Ratnagiri district in the Konkan region, had received notice from the Thane unit of the ACB to record his statement. Accordingly, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader appeared before the agency.



Notably, the ant-graft agency notice was based on a complaint alleging Rajan Salvi had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. It is pertinent to mention that Salvi was the Opposition's candidate for Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's election. the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader lost the election to BJP's Rahul Narvekar.

(With inputs from agencies)