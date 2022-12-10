ACCESSED: Congress Himachal Formula To Appease Warring Factions After Picking Sukhu As CM

As Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been finalised for Himachal Pradesh's Chief Ministerial post, Republic TV has accessed exclusive details of Congress' Himachal Pradesh 'formula' to placate all its leaders.

Congress' formula

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Chief Minister

Mukesh Agnitohri: Deputy Chief Minister

Notably, Vikramaditya Singh may be a part of the cabinet in Himachal Pradesh. The oath-taking ceremony will be held tomorrow i.e. December 11, Sunday.

Pratibha Camp protests against Congress

The supporters of Pratibha Singh, MP from the Madi Lok Sabha seat and also the Congress state president, gathered outside the Himachal Pradesh Congress headquarters in Shimla and protested against the Congress’ decision of finalising Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Notably, supporters of Pratibha Singh raised slogans like ‘Ek Baar Rani Lao', 'Rani Sahiba's right stolen' which echoed outside the Congress office in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla. Singh’s supporters sat on the ground protesting against the decision of Congress' High Command.

Himachal Congress Chief Pratibha Singh Out Of Chief Minister Race

As Congress named Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, state Congress president Pratibha Singh is out of the race to be Chief Minister.

Notably, Pratibha Singh, wife of late former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh, was in the chief ministerial race along with Sukhvinder Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri.

Earlier on Thursday, Republic TV learnt that Pratibha Singh held another meeting with Bhupendra Singh Hooda and Bhupesh Baghel with Vikramaditya Singh by her side. One of the Congress members confirmed that Pratibha Singh withdrew her name from the Chief Ministerial race.