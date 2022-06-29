Accessed: Details Of Petition Filed By Uddhav Govt In Supreme Court Against Floor Test

After the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi filed a petition against the Maharashtra floor test in the Supreme Court, Republic has now accessed the details of the petition filed by the Shiv Sena, which stated that the floor test cannot take place without the advice of the Chief Minister and his cabinet. Notably, the apex court has agreed to hear the plea at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Here are some of the main points mentioned in the petition:

The Governor cannot order to call a special session without the advice of the Chief Minister and the Cabinet.

But the Governor, in violation of this, has issued an order to convene the session arbitrarily.

The MLAs who did not obey the party's order and whip were legally disqualified on June 22 itself. Let their position be clear first.

The Governor has failed to fulfill the constitutional principles.

It is against the Constitution to make them a part of the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly before the disqualification of some MLAs accused of defection is decided.

39 MLAs haven't withdrawn support

The petition further states, "In view of the undue haste with which the Hon’ble Governor has proceeded to act on the request of the Leader of Opposition to direct the conduct of a floor test, it is submitted that the impugned communication/directions are completely arbitrary and illegal and therefore violative of Article 14 of the Constitution, apart from giving a fillip to the Constitutionally abhorrent sin of defection which the Tenth Schedule seeks to curtail."

Earlier, Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu filed the petition against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's directive to conduct a floor test on June 30. Prabhu's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi sought a hearing in the evening citing that all filing will be done by then.

Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued, "Floor test is illegal as it cannot include persons facing disqualification. I am only requesting for listing today evening. Otherwise matter will become infructuous".

On the other hand, Eknath Shinde's counsel Neeraj Kaul countered by saying, "Calling for the floor test is the prerogative of the Governor. In any case, the pendency of a disqualification application has nothing to do with floor test. Supreme Court has held so."

Maharashtra floor test

On June 28, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, urging him to convene a floor test. The former Chief Minister said that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government seem to be in the minority as 39 Sena MLAs said that they do not support the MVA coalition.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Governor Koshyari called for a special session of the Vidhan Sabha at 11 a.m. on June 30 with the agenda of a trust vote against the Chief Minister. The proceedings of the floor test will be concluded at 5 p.m. on June 30 and telecast live for which appropriate arrangements shall be made, he has directed.