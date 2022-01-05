Accountability For PM's Security Lapse Will Be Fixed; Congress Enroute Insanity: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress party for allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security to be breached in Punjab calling the lapse "totally unacceptable". Issuing a statement on Twitter, HM Shah asserted that "accountability will be fixed" on the incident and demanded an apology from the "topmost echelons of Congress".

PM Modi's convoy was stuck at a flyover near Ferozepur for 15-20 minutes on Wednesday afternoon, posing an immense threat to the Head of State. Reports suggest that the procession was blocked by protestors around 30 km away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

Today’s Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions. Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity. The topmost echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 5, 2022

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on today’s security breach in Punjab. Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 5, 2022

Major lapse in PM Modi's security

In a massive development in Punjab on Wednesday, PM Modi was forced to postpone his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. This was his first visit to Punjab after the repeal of the Farm Laws, and he was set to flag off the campaign for the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD(Sanyukt) alliance.

Government sources have told Republic that it was only the Punjab police who knew the precise route of PM Modi's convoy. Given that "protesters" landed up at the highway, the incident appears to be "connivance" between the police and those responsible for blocking his convoy, sources have alleged, calling the incident "the single biggest lapse of security of any Indian Prime Minister in recent years."

They have also revealed that not only did Punjab police give clearance for PM Modi's route via road, but also carried out a full rehearsal of the route yesterday as part of SPG security protocol.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also released a statement on the incident. "The PM’s schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed."