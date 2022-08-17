'These are false charges, there is no such case against him,' said Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav after a controversy erupted over the induction of MLC Kartikeya Singh as the Law Minister of Bihar on Wednesday. It has come to light that on the day, i.e., August 16, Kartikeya Singh was administered the oath of office and secrecy in the Raj Bhavan in Patna, he was to surrender before the Danapur court in a kidnapping case.

Lalu Yadav speaks on Kartikeya Singh's induction as Law Minister

Considered close to don Anant Singh, Kartikeya Singh is an accused in a kidnapping case of a person named Rajiv Ranjan Singh. The MLC has been charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 363 (kidnapping), 364 (kidnapping in order to murder) and 365 ( Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person).

A warrant was issued against Singh on July 14 2022 and he was to surrender on August 16, 2022. However, on August 12 an order was passed that no coercive action will be taken against Kartik Singh until September 1. This implies that the RJD MLC cannot be arrested at least for now.

The Bihar Minister has denied having any kidnapping case against him. "The first thing is that no such case against me. I have mentioned everything in my affidavit. Anyone who fights elections provides details about cases against them in the affidavit. Making an allegation and proving the allegation are two different things," he said in an exclusive conversation.

BJP demands Kartikeya Singh's ouster as Bihar Law Minister

Meanwhile, BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi has demanded Kartikeya Singh's immediate ouster from the Cabinet. The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister questioned incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying, 'I ask him, is he trying to take Bihar back to Lalu's times? Kartikeya Singh should be immediately dismissed.

BJP has consistently alleged that the period from 1990 to 2005 under the Chief Ministership of the RJD chief and his wife Rabri Devi witnessed an enormous rise in corruption, kidnapping, murder and extortion with state complicity.