Acharya Pramod Attributes CWC Exclusion To Attire, 'tilak', Says 'Some Cong Leaders...'

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has voiced his discontent over his exclusion from the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest echelon of decision-making within the Grand Old Party. Krishnam, known for his distinctive attire consisting of white robes and a prominent red 'tilak' on his forehead, claims that his spiritual garb and appearance were the reasons behind his omission from the prestigious committee.

The CWC was recently reconstituted by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, who included members from various factions within the party, including some leaders associated with the G23 grouping, such as Shashi Tharoor and Anand Sharma. The newly formed CWC boasts 39 regular members, 32 permanent invitees, and 13 special invitees.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a vocal supporter of Priyanka Gandhi and a self-professed "spiritual guru" or godman, has expressed his admiration for Gandhi on multiple occasions. He had even advocated for her as a potential Prime Ministerial candidate against the incumbent, PM Narendra Modi, in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, despite his public endorsements and close association with the party, Krishnam was notably absent from the list of CWC members.

Taking to social media to air his grievances, Acharya Pramod Krishnam tweeted that certain senior Congress leaders took issue with his traditional attire and the 'tilak' mark on his forehead, ultimately leading to his exclusion from the CWC. "Some senior party leaders are irritated with my 'attire' and 'tilak', which I cannot give up in this birth," he wrote in his tweet.

Congress forms new CWC

The newly constituted CWC features numerous fresh faces below the age of 50. Notable additions among the regular members encompass Sachin Pilot and Gaurav Gogoi. Apart from Tharoor and Anand Sharma of G23, Manish Tewari and Veerappa Moily, who were also part of the grouping, have been made permanent invitees to the CWC.

Interestingly, Sachin Pilot, who was at the forefront of a rebellion against the party's government in Rajasthan in 2020, and subsequently removed as deputy chief minister, has found a place among the new CWC members. The fresh additions to the CWC regular members include individuals such as former Maharashtra chief minister Ashokrao Chavan, N Raghuveera Reddy, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Deepa Das Munshi, Syed Naseer Hussain, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, GA Mir, and Jagdish Thakore.

Furthermore, the CWC now boasts a set of new permanent invitees, comprising names like Kanhaiya Kumar, Mohan Prakash, K Raju, Chandrakant Handore, Meenakshi Natarajan, Phulo Devi Netam, Sudeep Roy Burman, Damodar Raja Narasimha, Gurdeep Sappal, and Sachin Rao.

However, the new composition also comes with some significant omissions. Prominent figures like ex-MP from Rajasthan Raghuveer Singh Meena, Jai Prakash Aggarwal, Dinesh Gundu Rao, HK Patil, KH Muniappa, L Punia, Pramod Tiwari, and Raghu Sharma have been left out of the CWC.

The list of special invitees includes former Union minister Pallam Raju, alongside individuals like Pawan Khera, Ganesh Godiyal, Kodikkunil Suresh, Yashomati Thakur, Supriya Shrinate, Priniti Shinde, Alka Lamba, and Vamshi Chand Reddy.

This CWC reconstitution marks the first instance of its kind under Mallikarjun Kharge's presidency. The last restructuring occurred on September 11, 2020, during Sonia Gandhi's tenure as president.

(With inputs agencies)