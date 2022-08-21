Act On 'leak' Of Panel Report On Thoothukudi Police Firing, AIADMK Tells DMK Govt

The main opposition AIADMK on Sunday demanded that the DMK regime arrest those responsible for the 'leak' of Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission's report submitted to the government on 2018 Thoothukudi police firing.

Although the Commission's report was not released yet by the government, a magazine has reported on panel's findings, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said.

The media is holding 'unnecessary' debates based on the reportage and the 'leak' is a 'drama' enacted by Chief Minister M K Stalin to deflect people's attention from 'atrocities,' Jayakumar, a former Minister, alleged.

Those responsible for the 'leak' of the document from the government side should be arrested, he said in a statement.

The magazine had reported on some aspects of the Commission's report. In May this year, the report was submitted to Chief Minister Stalin. The CPI(M) had urged Stalin to release the panel's report.